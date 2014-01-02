* Trade group warns politicians against 'social romanticism'
* Sees German GDP growing 1.5 percent in 2014
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Jan 2 Germany's BGA trade group
criticised Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government on
Thursday, saying its policies risked deterring investment and
crimping economic growth by raising employment costs.
The group predicts German economic growth will pick up to
1.5 percent in 2014 from around 0.5 percent last year thanks to
a strengthening global economy and rising demand for products
"Made in Germany".
But the new government's plans may discourage firms from
investing for longer-term success, BGA head Anton Boerner told a
news conference. Data shows Germany's investment rate has shrunk
to around 17 percent of output from some 20 percent in 1999.
"Politicians must look reality in the face and stop with
'social romanticism' so that we still receive as many orders in
10 years time as today," Boerner said.
"We are heading into a year that will be marked by global
economic stimulus," he said. But the deal brokered between
Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats late
last year meant that "in Germany this will be accompanied by
more regulation and rising labour costs".
Germany, one of the world's biggest exporters, has come
under heavy pressure during the euro zone debt crisis to let
wages rise to encourage its consumers to buy more from their
neighbours in the currency bloc.
Major unions negotiated inflation-busting hikes in paychecks
last year after years of wage restraint, although the Statistics
Office said last month real wages across Germany were likely to
have fallen in 2013.
The number of people in work in Germany hit a record high
for the seventh consecutive year in 2013, data showed on
Thursday, while more than one in four people is officially out
of work in euro countries such as Spain and Greece.
But one in seven of the 1,000 firms surveyed by the BGA said
it would invest less in view of the coalition deal while fewer
than one in 20 firms intended to invest more.
Many German business leaders have, like Boerner, criticised
the coalition deal, saying it rows back on economic reforms
introduced a decade ago that have been credited with turning the
former "Sick Man of Europe" into its powerhouse.
The coalition plan includes a nationwide minimum wage of
8.50 euros per hour to be phased in by 2017, a chance to retire
at the age of 63 for those who have worked for 45 years, and
higher pensions for mothers whose children were born before
1992.
"Solutions for the long-term problems and necessary steps to
secure our competitiveness have been further postponed," said
Boerner, adding that three quarters of firms surveyed did not
believe the deal would make Germany more competitive.
"This means German companies will lose contracts to others
around the world," he said, warning that Germany faced ever more
competition from emerging markets like China.
Nonetheless the BGA said earlier this week it expects German
exports, which have been the cornerstone of Europe's largest
economy for decades, to grow by up to 3 percent in 2014 to a
record 1.142 trillion euros. [ID:nL6N0K92UL}
