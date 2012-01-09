BERLIN, Jan 9 German exports jumped 2.5
percent in November, data showed on Monday, unexpectedly
widening the trade surplus in a sign Europe's largest economy is
still outpacing peers.
Data from the Federal Statistics Office showed the
seasonally-adjusted trade surplus widened to 15.1 billion euros
from a revised 12.5 billion the month prior. That compared with
a consensus forecast for a dip to 12.0 billion euros in a
Reuters poll of economists.
Imports fell 0.4 percent, missing expectations for a 1.1
percent rise. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for
exports to rise just 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Sarah Marsh)