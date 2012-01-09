BERLIN, Jan 9 German exports jumped 2.5 percent in November, data showed on Monday, unexpectedly widening the trade surplus in a sign Europe's largest economy is still outpacing peers.

Data from the Federal Statistics Office showed the seasonally-adjusted trade surplus widened to 15.1 billion euros from a revised 12.5 billion the month prior. That compared with a consensus forecast for a dip to 12.0 billion euros in a Reuters poll of economists.

Imports fell 0.4 percent, missing expectations for a 1.1 percent rise. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for exports to rise just 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Sarah Marsh)