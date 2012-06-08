BERLIN, June 8 German exports and imports fell
sharply in April, data showed on Friday, in the latest sign that
Europe's largest economy is beginning to feel the chill from the
euro zone debt crisis.
Seasonally adjusted imports dropped 4.8 percent in April,
their strongest decline in two years, data from the Federal
Statistics Office showed. Economists had expected imports to
remain flat, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
Exports fell a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent, compared
with the median forecast for a decline of 1 percent.
The seasonally-adjusted trade surplus climbed to 16.1
billion euros from a revised 14 billion in March, beating the
consensus forecast for 13.5 billion.
