BERLIN, March 11 Germany's trade surplus
narrowed in January as imports rebounded from two straight
months of strong declines to rise at their fastest pace since
last May, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on
Monday.
Exports pushed 1.4 percent higher in January in seasonally
adjusted terms, the biggest increase in five months. But imports
surged by an even stronger 3.3 percent, taking the trade surplus
down to 15.7 billion euros from a revised 16.9 billion in
December.
The surplus was bang in line with the expectations of
economists polled by Reuters, although they had
forecast smaller increases in exports and imports of 0.5 percent
and 0.9 percent, respectively.