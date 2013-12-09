BERLIN Dec 9Germany's trade surplus narrowed to 16.8 billion euros in October as imports rose 2.9 percent on the month and exports rose 0.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, data showed on Monday.

The trade surplus fell more steeply than a consensus forecast for it to narrow to 18.0 billion euros, from September's slightly downwardly-revised 18.7 billion euros.

On an unadjusted basis, German exporters sold goods worth 99.1 billion euros, a record high for one month. Germany has come under fire from European peers for relying too heavily on foreign trade and running a high trade surplus and current account surplus.