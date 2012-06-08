(Adds details and analysis)

By Michelle Martin

BERLIN, June 8 German imports tumbled at their fastest rate in two years in April and exports fell more than expected in another sign that Europe's largest economy is beginning to feel the chill from the euro zone debt crisis.

Seasonally adjusted imports dropped 4.8 percent in April, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed, falling short of economists' expectations in a Reuters poll that imports would remain flat.

Exports fell for the first time this year, showing a seasonally adjusted drop of 1.7 percent, compared with the median forecast for a decline of 1 percent.

"The companies' orders situation has got worse because of the problems in the euro zone. That is now reflected in exports," said Stefan Schilbe of HSBC Trinkaus. "Foreign trade will no longer contribute to growth this year."

Other economists said the drop in imports could be due to the weaker oil price rather than falling domestic demand.

The drop in exports fuels concerns that Germany's immunity to the euro zone crisis is coming to an end and comes as a blow to struggling euro zone countries that had hoped Germany would be able to cushion the blow from the region's debt crisis.

The data showed Germany struggled to find buyers for its products in the euro zone in April, with exports to countries in the currency bloc down 3.6 percent. This was in stark contrast to exports to non-European markets like Asia, which rose 10.3 percent, curbing the overall decline in exports from Germany.

The seasonally-adjusted trade surplus climbed to 16.1 billion euros from a revised 14 billion in March, beating the consensus forecast for 13.5 billion.

The disappointing data comes on the heels of figures released earlier this week showing German industrial orders fell at their fastest rate since November 2011 in April, as bookings from abroad dried up and industrial output dropped more than expected in April.

Flagging demand from the euro zone is weighing on the country's manufacturing sector, which shrank at its fastest pace for almost three years in May. The country's services sector grew at the most sluggish rate in six months in May.

The Ifo business sentiment survey and the ZEW survey tracking investor and analyst sentiment slumped in May as political uncertainty in the euro zone hit confidence. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Annika Breidthardt)