* German exports, imports fall for first time this year in
April
* Exports to euro zone shrink, exports to non-EU markets
rise
* Trade surplus grows more than expected to 16.1 billion
euros
(Adds detail, analysis, quotes, Bundesbank forecast)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, June 8 German imports tumbled at their
fastest rate in two years in April and exports fell, adding to
evidence that Europe's largest economy is beginning to feel the
chill from the euro zone debt crisis.
But while Germany has struggled to find buyers among its
partners in the euro zone and has been importing less from
countries including crisis-stricken Greece, its sales to
non-European markets have surged.
The trade figures fuel concerns that Germany's immunity to
the crisis is weakening and come as a blow to struggling euro
zone countries that are looking to the bloc's dominant economy
to buy more of their goods and offset the impact of the region's
debt crisis.
Overall exports slid for the first time since December 2011,
falling 1.7 percent, seasonally adjusted data from the Federal
Statistics Office showed on Friday. A Reuters poll had shown
expectations of a 1 percent decline, and economists said exports
were likely to fall further in the coming months.
Exports to other euro zone countries fell 3.6 percent
year-on-year in April, but that was cushioned by a 10.3 percent
jump on the year in exports to other regions such as Asia.
"The companies' orders situation has got worse because of
the problems in the euro zone. That is now reflected in
exports," said Stefan Schilbe of HSBC Trinkaus. "Foreign trade
will no longer contribute to growth this year."
France's output shrank slightly in the first quarter, the
Bank of France said on Friday, underlining the challenges to new
president Francois Hollande's campaign to spur growth in the
bloc's second biggest economy.
The euro zone's debtors are also looking to Berlin to soften
its resistance and strict conditions for any bailouts.
But Bundesbank data showed exports to Greece, Portugal,
Ireland, Spain and Italy have become less important to Germany
over the last two decades and now account for only 11 percent of
Germany's overall exports compared with 16 percent in 1991.
While a detailed breakdown of April trade is not yet
available, a statistics official said Germany imported less from
Greece, China and Japan in the first three months of this year
and exported more to the United States, Russia and Japan.
Germany also imported fewer goods overall in April. Friday's
data showed a 4.8 percent drop, dashing economists' expectations
that purchases from abroad would remain steady.
IMMUNITY WEAKENS
Private consumption growth helped boost German economic
growth to 0.5 percent in the first quarter of this year, which
in turn saved the euro zone from falling into recession.
But the weaker export figures fit with other recent data.
German industrial orders fell at their fastest rate since
November 2011 in April, as contracts from abroad dried up.
Industrial output dropped more than expected in April.
The manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace for
almost three years in May while the services sector grew at the
most sluggish rate in six months. The Ifo and ZEW sentiment
surveys both slumped last month as the euro zone's troubles
sapped confidence.
While Germany's economy has traditionally been
export-driven, domestic demand is expected to be the most
important driver of growth this year as Germans benefit from low
unemployment and higher pay in the chemical and engineering
sectors following successful wage negotiations.
"It's surprising that imports declined so much. That's
probably due to the oil price, which fell noticeably," said
Christian Schulz of Berenberg Bank.
"Imports are likely to hold up better than exports this year
due to robust domestic demand," he added.
The Bundesbank raised its 2012 growth outlook for Germany's
economy to 1.0 percent this year, up from an earlier forecast of
0.6 percent, expecting global and domestic demand to make up for
slowing business with debt-strained euro zone member states.
But Germany's central bank warned of exceptionally high
uncertainty and risks to the outlook, particularly if the euro
zone's troubles spread to other major economies.
Commerzbank analyst Ulrike Rondorf said the fall in exports
was partly due to problems with seasonal adjustments.
"The German boom has, however, clearly lost momentum as a
result of the euro zone crisis," she said.
"The uncertainty caused by the euro zone debt crisis has
increased again recently and that could mean that the German
economy only grows moderately in the coming quarters."
As both exports and imports shrank, the seasonally-adjusted
trade surplus climbed to 16.1 billion euros from a revised 14
billion in March, beating the consensus forecast for 13.5
billion.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Annika Breidthardt;
Additional reporting by Eva Kuehnen in Frankfurt, Editing by
Gareth Jones and Ruth Pitchford)