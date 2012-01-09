(Adds details, background, quotes)
BERLIN, Jan 9 German exports jumped 2.5
percent in November, widening the trade surplus, data showed on
Monday, suggesting fourth quarter gross domestic product for
Europe's bulwark economy may be stronger than expected.
"This is a positive surprise. It raises hope that the
decline of the GDP at the end of the year was only relatively
small," said Juergen Michels at Citigroup.
Analysts said however sliding industry orders suggested
firms were working off backlogs and faced a gloomier outlook as
the impact of the euro zone crisis on investor and consumer
confidence began to show.
"If you look at the development of orders, exports should be
weaker in coming months. You can expect an increase in 2012 but
to a lower degree than in the last year," Michels added.
Data from the Federal Statistics Office showed the
seasonally-adjusted trade surplus widened to 15.1 billion euros
in November from a revised 12.5 billion the month prior. That
compared with a consensus forecast for a dip to 12.0 billion
euros in a Reuters poll of economists.
Exports outpaced a forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.7
percent rise. Imports fell 0.4 percent, missing expectations for
a 1.1 percent rise.
Germany's export-driven economy recovered quickly from the
2008/09 financial crisis but the outlook has darkened as euro
zone debt worries have begun to weigh on the real economy.
Domestic demand helped it grow a healthy 0.5 percent in the
third quarter, but investor morale has since soured, fuelling
expectations of a sharp slowdown going into the new year.
Industrial orders slumped in November by the most since the
height of the financial crisis nearly three years ago, data
showed on Friday.
Fourth quarter and annual GDP data is due on Wednesday. The
median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists is for full-year
economic growth of 3.0 percent.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh)