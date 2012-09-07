UPDATE 1-Canada's Shopify reports bigger loss as expenses soar
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.
BERLIN, Sept 7 German exports unexpectedly edged up in July but imports rose even more, narrowing the trade surplus slightly, data showed on Friday, in a sign Europe's largest economy remains relatively resilient to the euro zone crisis.
Exports inched up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent and imports gained 0.9 percent, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. The consensus forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists were for exports to drop 0.5 percent and imports to fall 0.3 percent.
The seasonally adjusted trade surplus narrowed to 16.1 billion euros from a revised 16.3 billion in June. The consensus forecast was for it to narrow to 15.5 billion euros. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Michelle Martin)
* Integra Lifesciences plans to acquire the Codman neurosurgery business from Johnson & Johnson for $1.045 billion in cash
* Danielle Royston has been appointed interim chief executive officer