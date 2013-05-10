BERLIN May 10 German imports and exports rose
in March slightly after falling the previous month in a further
sign that Europe's largest economy is slowly pulling away from a
contraction at the end of 2012 despite weakness in its euro zone
neighbours.
Data from the Federal Statistics Office on Friday showed
exports rose by 0.5 percent versus February, bang in line with
expectations, while imports increased by 0.8 percent, less than
the consensus forecast for a 1.5 percent rise in a Reuters poll.
"This is a modest recovery from February's sharp fall.
Overall, exporters are holding up pretty well, which is somewhat
surprising because of the problems in the euro zone and the weak
phase in the world economy," said Christian Schulz, senior
economist at Berenberg Bank.
Exports have traditionally been the backbone of the German
economy but foreign trade is expected to be a drag on growth
this year due to weakness in the euro zone, where Germany sends
40 percent of shipments.
A breakdown of unadjusted data showed exports to the euro
zone falling by some 7.0 percent in March compared to the same
period last year, while exports to countries outside of Europe
dropped by 2.6 percent.
Economists warned the outlook for exports was not rosy and
said Germany would have to rely more on consumer spending,
buoyed by a robust labour market and wage rises, to support
growth this year.
"Japan is a competitor which with the extremely weak yen can
take market share from German companies. The euro zone remains
in recession with no recovery likely before the second half of
the year," Schulz said, adding exports would not be a growth
driver.
The increase in imports offers hope to struggling countries
in the single currency bloc seeking to offload more of their
goods on Germany.
The German economy grew strongly during the early years of
the euro zone crisis but it lost momentum last year, with
weakness in foreign trade and a lack of investments driving it
to a 0.6 percent contraction in the fourth quarter.
Most economists expect it to skirt a recession by growing
moderately in the first three months of this year and the trade
data supports that theory, especially as it comes on the heels
of data showing industrial orders and output rose in March.
Other recent data from Germany has been mixed, with some
forward-looking indicators like business and investor sentiment
worsening though consumer morale remains firm. April data showed
the private sector contracted and unemployment rose, suggesting
Germany may suffer another contraction in the second quarter.
The seasonally-adjusted trade surplus narrowed slightly to
17.6 billion euros from an upwardly-revised 17.7 billion in
February. The consensus forecast was for it to narrow to 16.5
billion euros.