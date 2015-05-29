BERLIN May 29 Chancellor Angela Merkel tried to
drum up support in Germany for the Transatlantic Trade and
Investment Partnership (TTIP) ahead of the G7 summit she is
hosting in June, saying in an interview on Saturday she hopes it
will be finalized by 2017.
Merkel told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper it was
important that talks between the European Union and United
States lead to an accord before U.S. President Barack Obama
leaves office in January 2017.
Without an agreement on TTIP between the EU and the United
States by early 2017, Merkel fears there could be "a long
interruption" in the talks.
"It's important for me that the transatlantic free trade
keeps pace with the Pacific region," Merkel said, referring to
the advanced stage of talks between the United States and Asia
about a free trade agreement. Twelve countries, including the
United States, Japan, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand, are in
talks for a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
The TTIP is a free trade and investment agreement being
negotiated between the European Union and United States that
aims to create greater access to European markets for American
goods, strengthen ties between the two regions and increase
economic growth for them, among other goals.
Merkel does not often invest political capital backing TTIP
at home, but opposition to it is unusually strong in Germany,
even though its powerful export-oriented industrial sector
stands to benefit greatly.
"The United States is one of our most important trade
partners," Merkel said in the interview. "Especially for our
export-based economy, the United States is the biggest market
outside of the EU, much larger than even China."
Thus, it is "in the interest of our jobs and our prosperity
that we encourage trade with the United States and not give it
up to competitors from other regions," Merkel said, referring to
Asia.
Merkel acknowledged TTIP opponents in Germany, saying,
"There's a concern whether our social and ecological standards
will stay in place."
But, she said, some consumer and environmental groups are
less interested in ensuring that standards are upheld and rather
eager to use TTIP to try to tighten those standards. "That's the
wrong approach."
Obama has called for major progress in trade talks with
Europe this year. The U.S. presidential election will be held in
November 2016.
One of the major stumbling blocks to the deal is an investor
protection clause wanted by the Americans.
Many in Europe fear that U.S. multinational companies will
use a so-called investor-to-state dispute settlement (ISDS)
mechanism to challenge Europe's food, labor and environmental
laws on the grounds that they restrict free commerce.
Proponents of a deal have said it could add $100 billion in
annual economic output on both sides of the Atlantic.
The Group of 7 of the world's most industrialized nations,
including France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, the
United States and Canada, meets each year to discuss matters of
common interest, including economic issues. Germany currently
holds the rotating G7 presidency.
Finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 economies
began a three-day meeting in Dresden on Thursday with an agenda
that included international tax issues, financial sector
regulations and reform of quotas at the International Monetary
Fund. The annual summit of the G7 heads of state and government
is scheduled for June 7 and 8.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Toni Reinhold)