BERLIN/BAD AIBLING, Germany Feb 10 German investigations into a head-on train collision in Bavaria that killed ten people on Tuesday is focusing on the actions of a signals controller, a source involved in the investigations told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The investigations are focusing on the controller," said the source who declined to be named. The single track stretch was opened for both trains, said the source.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Jens Hack and Joern Poltz; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley)