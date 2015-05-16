BERLIN May 16 A train has crashed on a crossing in western Germany after colliding with a truck, killing two people and injuring 20, German magazine Focus said on its website.

The crash happened in the town of Ibbenbueren, in the district of Steinfurt, Focus said.

Local police confirmed that there had been a crash in Steinfurt but could not immediately give further details.

