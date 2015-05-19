BERLIN May 19 German industry warned that a train drivers' strike that began on Tuesday, the ninth in 10 months, could cost Europe's biggest economy 100 million euros a day and hurt its image as an industrial and logistics hub.

Freight services in Germany were disrupted as drivers at rail operator Deutsche Bahn went out on a strike organised by the GDL union, demanding wage increases, a shorter working week and greater negotiating rights for the union. The strike will extend to passenger services on Wednesday.

The union, which represents about 20,000 drivers, has not said when it will end its action, just that it will be longer than the last strike which lasted seven days and was the longest in state-owned Deutsche Bahn's 21-year history.

About 5.5 million people travel by train every day in Germany and 620,000 tonnes of freight is hauled by rail.

"With the ninth strike within 10 months, GDL is putting at stake the good international reputation of Germany as a logistics hub," the BDI industry association said, estimating the potential for damage at up to 100 million euros per day.

Commerzbank economist Joerg Kraemer said a 10-day strike would cost 750 million euros ($834.38 million) in economic activity and could shave 0.1 percentage point off second-quarter gross domestic product.

The steel, engineering and car sectors could be among those hardest hit, say economists.

The union wants to secure a 5 percent pay rise for its members and a shorter working week but it is also in a power struggle, demanding the right to represent other workers in the company, such as train stewards.

In a country known for relatively harmonious labour relations, politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, have urged the two parties to enter mediation and GDL chief Claus Weselsky has been depicted by media as a power-hungry villain.

The government is also trying to change a law allowing small unions, such as GDL, to bring businesses to a standstill.

Deutsche Bahn, with 200,000 employees, has offered a 4.7 percent pay hike plus a one-off payment of 1,000 euros but it has refused to let the GDL negotiate for other workers.

Members of the GDL union began the disruption for freight services at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) and will extend it to passenger trains at 2 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Additional reporting by Rene Wagner; Editing by Susan Fenton)