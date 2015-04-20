(Adds reaction from company, quotes and details)

BERLIN, April 20 Germany's GDL train drivers' union announced on Monday that it will hold multi-day strikes on passenger and freight trains this week which will cause major disruptions on state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn.

GDL said the strike on passenger trains will start at 2 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Wednesday and last 43 hours, while the freight train strike will start at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Tuesday and last 66 hours.

"Where there is no will, there is no way," GDL leader Claus Weselsky said, blaming the company's management for the collapse of talks. GDL represents about 20,000 of DB's nearly 200,000 workers and is in a fight over rights and pay.

DB board member Ulrich Weber urged GDL to return to the negotiating table, saying: "Nobody can understand these strikes. GDL could have got nearly everything it wanted from talks but what happens? GDL causes more damage to Bahn customers and DB."

The company announced a news conference for 6.45 p.m. (1645 GMT) on Monday to respond to the GDL strike announcement.

Millions of commuters and travelers ride the railway each day, relying on high-speed lines that criss-cross the country. About one-fifth of German freight is also transported by rail.

Economists estimate a train strike of more than three days could cost the economy up to 100 million euros ($130 million) a day if assembly lines have to shut because of supply shortages.

The union is demanding the right to negotiate on behalf of other employees such as train stewards. It also wants a 5 percent pay increase and a reduction in the working week to 37 hours from 39. GDL secured commitment for a one-off payment of 510 euros for 2014.

In November, the union announced an until then unprecedented four-day train strike, but later cut it short to three days.

Strikes in Germany are relatively rare because employers and larger unions are usually able to resolve differences at the negotiating table.