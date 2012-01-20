MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
BERLIN Jan 20 Germany would consider a bourse tax as a compromise if this could bring Britain in line with its EU partners as they seek ways to tax the financial sector but its preferred option remains a financial transaction tax imposed on all 27 members, the government's spokesman said on Friday.
German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler had raised the possibility of a bourse tax as a way of overcoming British opposition.
"There is no change in the German government's position. The government welcomes the EU Commission's proposal [on a transaction tax], because it encompasses our requests for a broad based tax with a low rate. We will fight for this proposal and for its adoption in all 27 European Union states," said Steffen Seibert.
However, he called Roesler's suggestion "sensible".
"He is looking at all possibilities for getting the United Kingdom on board... We need to find out in talks whether a bourse tax could be a bridge for the United Kingdom, then Germany will discuss this with its European partners."
Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said that talks on a financial transaction tax were ongoing in Brussels.
"We would like to have settled by the end of the first quarter if this is a proposal which flies, which can work, which is worth further developing. If not then we have to look at what other ways are possible."
A senior Bundesbank member on Friday urged governments to reach agreement on the issue as soon as possible.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.
BERLIN, Feb 11 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.