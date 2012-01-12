BERLIN Jan 12 The junior partner in Angela Merkel's government signalled on Thursday it may back a proposed tax on financial transactions that excludes Britain, potentially clearing the way for Germany to push for a levy that covers only the euro zone.

Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are determined to press ahead with plans for the tax, which has drawn strong criticism from the region's banks and financial institutions.

But on Wednesday Merkel said she could only support the tax if it applied to the whole EU because of opposition within her coalition.

Until now the Free Democrats, junior government partners to Merkel's CDU-CSU conservative bloc, had said a transactions tax levied only in euro zone states would put them at a disadvantage to countries like Britain that are outside the currency bloc but in the European Union.

"We won't be able to stay this course," Katja Hessel, a high-ranking member of the FDP in Bavaria, said on Thursday. "I expect Europe to pass the financial transaction tax even without Britain," she told newspaper Der Tagespiegel.

British Prime Minister David Cameron, concerned about the impact of such a levy on Europe's biggest financial centre London, said earlier this month he would veto a European-wide finance tax unless it was adopted globally,

Hessel's remarks echoed comments from Wolfgang Kubicki, an FDP leader from the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, who on Tuesday broke ranks with the party to speak out in favour of the tax at a euro zone level.

Kubicki said implementing a more limited tax could make it easier for Britain and others to one day adopt it, and that any business Germany might lose as a result would be unwelcome "speculative" trading anyway. (Reporting by Brian Rohan; Editing by John Stonestreet)