* Treason case raises questions over press freedom
* Prosecutor complains of political meddling in case
* Merkel backs decision to sack prosecutor
By Paul Carrel
BERLIN, Aug 5 Germany's justice minister came
under fire on Wednesday for sacking the top public prosecutor in
a row over a treason investigation that has exposed tensions
between press freedom and protection of state secrets.
Federal prosecutors have been investigating whether news
website Netzpolitik.org revealed state secrets by publishing
plans to step up state surveillance of online communications in
Germany, a country strongly wedded to press freedom and privacy.
Justice Minister Heiko Maas said last week he doubted
whether the journalists had intended to harm the state and that
it was important to defend press independence, prompting federal
prosecutor Harald Range to complain on Tuesday of "intolerable"
political meddling in the investigation.
Maas responded swiftly by firing Range, saying his
accusations of interference were "not comprehensible".
Politicians from across the spectrum condemned Maas's
decision, though a government spokeswoman said he had the "full
support" of Chancellor Angela Merkel on the matter.
Hans-Peter Uhl, a member of the Bavarian Christian Social
Union (CSU), sister party to Merkel's conservative Christian
Democrats (CDU), said Maas's decision to fire Range was "strange
behaviour".
"I regard this as excessive and therefore as wrong," Uhl
told the Handelsblatt business daily.
Maas is from the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD),
junior coalition partner in Merkel's 'grand coalition'.
Wolfgang Kubicki of the opposition Free Democrats (FDP)
accused Maas of trying to distract public attention from "his
own glaring failures".
The parliamentary leader of the opposition Greens, Katrin
Goering-Eckhardt, said Maas and Interior Minister Thomas de
Maiziere should explain their case before a special meeting of
the judiciary committee of the lower house Bundestag.
"They must immediately explain who has what role in the
attack on press freedom," she told the Passauer Neue Presse
daily.
SENSITIVE
Privacy is an especially sensitive issue in Germany after
the extensive surveillance by Communist East Germany's Stasi
secret police and by the Gestapo in the Nazi era.
The focus in Germany on defending press freedom contrasts
with developments in the United States, where former U.S. spy
agency contractor Edward Snowden is wanted for leaking details
of massive U.S. intelligence-gathering programs.
Prosecutors opened the probe against the website after a
criminal complaint by Germany's domestic intelligence agency,
the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), over
articles about it that appeared on the Netzpolitik.org blog on
Feb. 25 and April 15.
German media have criticised the investigation, saying it is
the first time in more than 50 years that journalists faced
charges of treason.
Last week, Range put the probe on hold pending a verdict
from an independent expert opinion on whether the website had
indeed revealed state secrets.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Gareth Jones)