BERLIN Aug 10 Germany's acting chief public
prosecutor on Monday dropped a treason investigation against a
news website and said the secrets it leaked had not threatened
national security.
Acting chief prosecutor Gerhard Altvater said documents
published by blog Netzpolitik.org detailing plans to step up
state surveillance of online communications did not constitute
state secrets. All treason charges have therefore been dropped.
Altvater became acting chief prosecutor after his
predecessor Harald Range was fired by Justice Minister Heiko
Maas last week in a row that rocked Germany's political
establishment.
Range had accused the justice ministry of meddling in the
treason investigation.
Maas had previously expressed doubts over whether the
publication of restricted documents belonging to the domestic
intelligence agency, the Office for the Protection of the
Constitution (BfV), had endangered Germany.
The treason investigation had been put on hold while an
expert study looked into the articles published on Netzpolitik
on Feb. 25 and April 15 this year.
The allegation of treason against journalists has prompted
widespread outrage among press freedom advocates and lawyers.
Privacy is an especially sensitive issue in Germany after
the extensive surveillance by Communist East Germany's Stasi
secret police and by the Gestapo in the Nazi era.
The Netzpolitik case has echoes of the 1962 "Spiegel
Affair", a Cold War-era scandal widely seen as a landmark in
ensuring freedom of the media in postwar Germany.
