TUNIS Dec 24 Tunisian security forces have
arrested three suspected militants after uncovering their links
to Anis Amri, the Tunisian national believed responsible for the
Berlin Christmas market attack that killed 12 people, Tunisia's
Interior Ministry said on Saturday.
The ministry said Amri's nephew was among the three men and
had been in touch by social media messaging with Amri, who was
killed on Friday by Italian police after he pulled a gun on them
during a routine search.
In Spain, intelligence services are investigating a possible
connection via Internet between Amri and a Spanish resident on
Dec. 19, Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido told radio station
COPE on Saturday.
He said police and security forces were studying the
information and deciding whether to make any arrests.
Amri, 24, is suspected of ploughing a truck through the
Berlin market on Monday. In a video released on Friday after his
death, he is seen pledging his allegiance to militant group
Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
(Reporting by Mohamed Agourby; Additional reporting by Sonya
Dowsett in Madrid; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Adrian
Croft)