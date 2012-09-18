(Company corrects its comments to show sales through August were slightly below, not on par with, the year-earlier period)

HANOVER, Germany, Sept 18 German truckmaker MAN SE sold between 90,000 and 100,000 trucks and buses in the first eight months of the year, slightly below the same period a year earlier, Frank Hiller, sales chief of the Munich-based company's core division, said on Tuesday at the IAA trucks show. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)