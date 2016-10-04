BERLIN Oct 4 German prosecutors said on Tuesday
that they had dropped an investigation into a German comedian
who was accused of offending a foreign leader after reciting an
obscene poem about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on national
television.
Comedian Jan Boehmermann read out a poem on a satirical show
in March suggesting Erdogan engaged in bestiality and watched
child pornography, prompting Erdogan to file a complaint with
prosecutors that he had been insulted.
The German government had given prosecutors the green light
to pursue the case against Boehmermann - a move which brought
Chancellor Angela Merkel strong criticism. But prosecutors on
Tuesday said they had not found sufficient evidence to support
the filing of charges.
