BERLIN, April 11 Germany said on Monday it is
examining a formal request made by Turkey for it to prosecute a
comedian who recited an obscene poem about Turkish President
Tayyip Erdogan in a satirical show on national television.
"The Turkish embassy, in connection with the ZDF broadcast
'Neo Magazin Royale', sent a cable to the foreign ministry,"
government spokesman Steffen Seibert said. "That is a formal
request from the Turkish side for a prosecution in connection
with comments made in this broadcast."
"The content of this cable and the way forward will now be
carefully examined by the government," he told a regular
government news conference. "It will take a few days. I can't
and don't want to anticipate the results of this examination."
