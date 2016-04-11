BERLIN, April 12 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan has filed a complaint against a comedian who recited a
satirical poem about him on German national television, German
prosecutors said in a statement.
The public prosecutor's office in the western city of Mainz
said Erdogan had filed the complaint against Jan Boehmermann via
a law firm for insulting him. Boehmermann is the host of the
late-night "Neo Magazin Royale" on the public ZDF channel.
In a programme broadcast on March 31, Boehmermann had
recited a poem about Erdogan that contained crude sexual
references and accusations that Erdogan repressed minorities and
mistreated Kurds and Christians.
Before reading it, Boehmermann referred to a satirical song
broadcast on NDR television that had mocked Erdogan for his
authoritarian treatment of journalists. That show led Turkey to
call in Germany's envoy to provide an explanation, although
Germany rejected Turkish protests.
Boehmermann said the NDR broadcast fell under the right to
artistic freedom, press freedom and freedom of opinion and said
his poem was an example of impermissible "abusive criticism".
Prosecutors said Erdogan's complaint would be examined as
part of a pending procedure. They had already begun
investigating Boehmermann on suspicion of the crime of
"offending foreign states' organs and representatives" after
more than 20 people filed complaints.
On Monday, Germany said it was examining a formal request
made by Turkey for it to prosecute Boehmermann.
