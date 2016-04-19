BERLIN, April 19 Turkish authorities at Istanbul
airport denied entry on Tuesday to a German public television
journalist who arrived from Cairo and planned to travel to the
Turkey-Syria border, the ARD broadcaster said.
ARD journalist Volker Schwenck announced his detention on
Twitter and posted a picture of an entry ban letter given to him
by authorities with the headline in Turkish and English:
"Inadmissible Passenger Notification Report."
The incident is another test for Germany's relations with
Turkey, which were strained earlier this month by Ankara's
demand that Germany prosecute a comedian who mocked President
Tayyip Erdogan on television.
Erdogan demanded that Germany press charges against Jan
Boehmermann after he recited a poem about the Turkish leader in
a show on another public broadcaster, ZDF, suggesting he beats
little girls, watches child pornography and engages in
bestiality.
Chancellor Angela Merkel last week agreed to allow
prosecutors to pursue the case against Boehmermann under a
section of the German criminal code that prohibits insults
against foreign leaders but leaves it to the government to
decide whether to authorise such cases.
"Last stop Istanbul. Entry to Turkey declined. There is a
notification against my name. I am a journalist. A problem?"
Schwenck wrote on Twitter.
The German foreign ministry said it was aware that a German
citizen had been denied entry into Turkey and that diplomats
were in contact with that person as well as with Turkish
authorities.
The German media and public have criticized Merkel's
decision to allow prosecutors to pursue the case against
Boehmermann, accusing her of failing to protect free speech.
The European Union, United States and rights groups have
criticised the Turkish government for what they say is its
attempt to bridle the press.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Andreas Rinke; Writing by
Joseph Nasr; Editing by Tom Heneghan)