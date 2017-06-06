BERLIN, June 6 Germany's foreign minister said
on Tuesday he would try to avoid damaging already strained
relations with NATO partner Turkey during a withdrawal of German
troops, as he didn't want a mounting dispute to push Ankara into
closer ties with Moscow.
Sigmar Gabriel said his officials would do their best not to
escalate the situation as German troops left the Incirlik air
base in southern Turkey - in reaction to Ankara's decision to
restrict German lawmakers' access to the soldiers.
"Above all we should organise the withdrawal so that there
is no megaphone diplomacy where we trade insults," Gabriel told
Deutschlandfunk radio.
He said he had agreed with Chancellor Angela Merkel and
Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen that the German cabinet
would deal with the issue on Wednesday. He also said the defence
ministry had already been working on a withdrawal plan.
Turkey's ties with Germany and other European Union states
deteriorated sharply in the run-up to Turkey's April 16
referendum that handed President Tayyip Erdogan stronger
presidential powers.
Germany, citing security concerns, banned some Turkish
politicians from addressing rallies of expatriate Turks before
the referendum. Ankara responded by accusing Berlin of
"Nazi-like" tactics, drawing rebukes from Berlin.
Turkey has reignited a row over access to German forces on
its territory by imposing new restrictions on German lawmakers
visiting Incirlik.
The German deployment at Incirlik is part of a mission
providing reconnaissance aircraft to support U.S.-led coalition
operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
Gabriel said the defence ministry had concluded it now made
more sense logistically to send Germany's Tornado jets to
Jordan.
"We have no interest in pushing Turkey into a corner ... we
don't want to push it towards Russia," Gabriel said. "This is no
small thing but it is about more than Incirlik, it's about our
relationship with Turkey," he said.
Turkey has been seeking to improve relations with Russia.
Last month it agreed plans with Moscow and Tehran to reduce the
fighting in Syria, and has been working to end economic barriers
imposed after Turkey shot down a Russian plane near the Syrian
border in 2015.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after meeting
Gabriel in Ankara on Monday that relations with Germany had
suffered recently, but that trade and investment between the two
countries were still strong.
"We spoke about how we can focus on this more, what steps
could be taken to increase contact between the two nations and
disperse this negative atmosphere," he said.
Berlin is also worried about a security crackdown in Turkey
after last year's failed coup. Some 150,000 people have been
sacked or suspended from their jobs and 50,000 people jailed
pending trial.
"Turkey wants an expansion of the customs union. We say we
are ready for that ... but you have to move, too," said Gabriel,
who stressed that adhering to the rule of law was necessary.
Germany has also pushed for the release of German-Turkish
journalist Deniz Yucel, who was arrested in Turkey in February
on a charge of spreading terrorist propaganda.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Andrew Heavens)