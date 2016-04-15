BERLIN, April 15 German Justice Minister Heiko
Maas said it was up to the courts to decide whether a sexually
crude poem about Turkey's president read out by a German
comedian on public television was satire or defamation of a
foreign leader.
"The question of whether Boehmermann's comments were satire
or defamation will be decided nevertheless by the courts in
accordance with the law and independent of whether the request
for prosecution is granted or not," Maas told reporters.
Earlier, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany had accepted
a request from Turkey to seek prosecution of cult comedian Jan
Boehmermann. Erdogan has himself also filed a separate legal
complaint against Boehmermann for insulting him.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michelle Martin; Editing by
Paul Carrel)