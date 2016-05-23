(Adds details and quotes)
ISTANBUL May 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Monday she had told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
that his country needed a strong parliament and voiced concern
over the Turkish parliament's decision to strip lawmakers of
immunity.
The move by the parliament, in a final vote last Friday, is
likely to sideline the pro-Kurdish opposition and ease Erdogan's
path to stronger powers.
Speaking after talks with the Turkish leader in Istanbul,
Merkel said: "I've made this clear in the conversation today
that I also think we need an independent judicial system. We
need independent media and we need a strong parliament."
Saying the decision to withdraw the immunity of lawmakers
caused deep concern, Merkel said: "I've made this clear to the
Turkish president.
She said she and Erdogan had talked about this openly but
she still had some unanswered questions and she would follow
developments in Turkey closely.
Erdogan's opponents say the move to lift parliamentarians'
immunity is aimed at pushing the pro-Kurdish HDP, parliament's
third-biggest party, out of the assembly.
Erdogan has accused the HDP of being the political wing of
the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) which has waged a three-decade
insurgency in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast and said he
wants to see them prosecuted. The HDP denies such links.
The PKK is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey,
the United States and the European Union.
Merkel said she and Erdogan had discussed Turkey's campaign
against the PKK and the rights of minorities.
"I've made clear that the fight against PKK is right and
necessary, but on the other hand everything must be done so that
people of Kurdish origin get a fair chance in Turkey, that they
can participate when it comes to wealth and development of the
country," she said.
Merkel also said that Turkey needed to fulfill all of the
conditions set by Brussels before its citizens can get visa
freedom in the European Union. Turks were due to get visa-free
travel in the EU in return for stopping the flow of illegal
migrants to Europe as part of a deal between the EU and Turkey.
She said it did not look like all of the conditions for visa
freedom would be met in the coming weeks.
"It's foreseeable that some things won't be able to be
implemented by July 1, namely visa freedom because the
conditions are not yet fulfilled," she said.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Michael Nienaber and
Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Richard Balmforth)