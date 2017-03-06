BERLIN, March 6 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
on Monday said there was "absolutely no justification" for
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's comments comparing German
bans on certain political rallies to "fascist actions"
remniscent of the Nazi times.
Merkel said Erdogan's comments only served to triviliase the
unfathomable suffering of those affected by Nazi crimes against
humanity, and were particularly sad given the many common
factors that connected the two NATO allies.
The German leader acknowledged deep differences with Ankara
over issues such as freedom of the press and the arrest of
German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel.
However, she said Germany remained committed to its own
freedoms of press, assembly and expression, and would continue
to allow Turkish politicians to campaign for a constitutional
referendum in Germany, as long as their visits were announced in
a transparent and timely fashion and respected German laws.
