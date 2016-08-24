BERLIN Aug 25 The German military is preparing
for a possible withdrawal of six Tornado reconnaissance jets
from Turkey's Incirlik Air Base given Ankara's continued refusal
to allow German lawmakers to visit the facility, Der Spiegel
magazine reported Thursday.
The magazine said the German Bundeswehr was evaluating
whether it could move the warplanes and refuelling aircraft,
which are supporting the U.S.-led coalition's aerial attacks on
Islamic State targets, to Jordan or Cyprus. It quoted unnamed
military sources as saying such a move would interrupt the
reconnaissance flights for at least two months.
The German Defence Ministry gave no details about its plans.
"We would like to continue the mission from Turkey, but
there are alternatives to the base in Incirlik," the magazine
quoted a ministry spokesman as saying.
The Social Democrats, junior partners in Chancellor Angela
Merkel's coalition government, are now insisting that Germany
should withdraw its aircraft and troops from the base given
Turkey's refusal to allow German lawmakers to visit the base.
"The German government must immediately find other bases for
the German soldiers," the magazine quoted Rainer Arnold, defence
spokesman for the Social Democrats in parliament, as saying.
Turkey, angered by a resolution passed by the German
parliament in June that branded the 1915 massacre of Armenians
by Ottoman forces as a "genocide", has denied German lawmakers
access to the base.
Tensions between the two NATO allies have spiked after the
thwarted July 15 coup, with Turkey angry about what it called
Germany's sluggish response in condemning the putsch and
expressing concern about those killed. Senior German officials
have sought to reassure Ankara while continuing to raise
concerns about Turkey's crackdown on alleged coup supporters.
Merkel last month said the parliamentarians must be allowed
to visit the 250 soldiers at the base, although she stopped
short of threatening to withdraw the troops.
Arnold said he viewed an extension of the parliamentary
mandate for the German military mission in Turkey as impossible.
Without the approval of the SPD, the government cannot extend
the mission when it expires in December.
Turkish officials blocked a visit to the base by several
German lawmakers earlier this summer, and last week told
reporters that they would not approve a separate visit planned
by members of the German budget committee in October.
Arnold said the dispute would also prevent Germany's
participation in a separate NATO AWACS airborne warning mission
from a different Turkish base.
Without German participation, the NATO mission would be
difficult to execute, the magazine reported, noting that all 16
of NATO's AWACS jets are based in Geilenkirchen, Germany, and a
third of all crews are German soldiers.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by G Crosse)