BERLIN Jan 7 Germany's cabinet on Wednesday
agreed to keep two German Patriot missile batteries in southern
Turkey for another year, where they are deployed as part of a
NATO mission to defend Turkey's border with Syria.
The mandate, which needs approval from parliament, allows a
maximum of 400 German soldiers to serve in NATO-member Turkey
until January 2016.
The United States, Germany and the Netherlands all deployed
Patriots in early 2013, after Turkey asked NATO for help
protecting its territory as civil war in Syria intensified.
Shells fired from Syrian territory frequently land in Turkey.
The Dutch will end their participation at the end of January
and will be replaced by Spanish units.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Larry King)