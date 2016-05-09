BERLIN May 9 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
is seeking a preliminary injunction against German publisher
Axel Springer's chief executive Mathias Doepfner,
German media cited Erdogan's lawyer as saying on Monday.
German media cited Ralf Hoecker, a lawyer for Erdogan, as
saying the Turkish leader wanted the injunction due to
Doepfner's support for a poem read out by comedian Jan
Boehmermann on German national television in March. In the poem
Boehmermann suggested Erdogan hits girls, watches child
pornography and engages in bestiality.
In an open letter published in German newspaper Welt am
Sonntag in April, Doepfner expressed solidarity with
Boehmermann, saying he had laughed out loud over the poem and
"wholeheartedly" supported what the comedian had said.
Neither Hoecker's law firm nor Erdogan's office was
immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
A spokeswoman for Springer said: "We do not yet have any
information about this at all. It's important to note that Mr
Doepfner wanted to defend the freedom of art and satire in his
open letter - that was the reason for his letter."
Hoecker's law firm published a statement on its website on
Monday saying it had succeeded in getting a preliminary
injunction against German director and producer Uwe Boll who, in
a video posted online, defended Boehmermann's poem and said
Erdogan should be shot.
"It's like gang rape: When one starts, everyone starts
coming out of the woodwork and taking part," Ralf Hoecker said
in that statement.
"Mr Erdogan is a human being and human dignity is
inviolable," he said, adding that this was placed above the
freedom of press, art and opinion in the German constitution.
The statement from Hoecker's firm did not mention Doepfner
or Springer.
Erdogan is known for his sensitivity to criticism and
Turkish prosecutors have opened over 1,800 cases against people
for insulting him since he became president in 2014.
Chancellor Angela Merkel drew heavy criticism for allowing
German prosecutors to pursue a case against Boehmermann.
