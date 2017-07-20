Germany warns citizens to be more careful in travelling to Turkey

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German foreign ministry on Thursday warned its citizens to be more careful in travelling to Turkey, citing recent detentions of people there, and Ankara's refusal to grant consular access in some cases, in violation of international law.

"People who are travelling to Turkey for private or business reasons are urged to exercise increased caution, and should register with German consulates and the embassy, even for shorter visits," the ministry said in a revised travel guidance.

"Foreign ministry sites are not always informed in a timely manner about the detention of German citizens, and access for consular services is not always ensured," it added.