MUNICH, June 17 A trial began in Munich on
Friday of 10 people with Turkish and Kurdish backgrounds accused
of belonging to a left-wing militant group in Turkey, charges
that defence lawyers say are politically motivated.
The nine men and one woman face charges of organising
propaganda events, raising funds and recruiting for the
Communist Party of Turkey/Marxist-Leninist (TKP/ML), founded in
1972 and listed among a dozen active militant groups in Turkey.
Their lawyers say the trial is pandering to President Tayipp
Erdogan, whose relationship with Germany is under strain after
lawmakers labelled the 1915 mass killings of Armenians an act of
genocide, and have told media that the majority of files
presented in court were supplied by Turkey.
"It looks like a job on orders from Erdogan," Peer Stolle,
who is representing two of the defendants, told the Sueddeutsche
Zeitung newspaper.
Turkey has said it is discussing countermeasures after the
ruling on the Armenian killings and that it threatens the
friendship between them just as Chancellor Angela Merkel is
relying on Turkey to stem the flow of migrants to Europe.
The Federal Prosecutor says the main defendant, known as
Muslum E., was the leader of the foreign branch of TKP/ML from
2004 and helped raise about half a million euros ($560,000) in
funds annually for the group.
The other nine are accused of being members of the
leadership committee and procuring money, as well as organising
propaganda events. In addition, they allegedly recruited new
members and organised a military training camp in Iraq.
The group were arrested between April and November 2015, in
Germany, France, Austria and Switzerland. They do not face
charges of committing acts of terror.
Describing the TKP/ML's activities, the prosecutor said in a
January indictment: "The group has carried out numerous attacks
with firearms and explosives and committed arson which caused
many people to be killed or injured."
The trial is due to run until Oct. 28.
