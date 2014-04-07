BERLIN, April 7 The German government is "very
worried" about events at the weekend in eastern Ukraine, which
included the seizure of state buildings by pro-Russian
protesters, a spokesman said on Monday.
Pro-Russian demonstrators stormed regional government
buildings in the industrial hub of Donetsk on Sunday as well as
security service offices in nearby Luhansk and the regional
administrative building in Kharkiv.
"The latest developments in Donetsk and in Kharkiv are
something which we are all very worried about in the German
government," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen
Seibert.
"We must urgently renew our appeal to all those in positions
of responsibility to help stabilise the region and avoid such
escalation," he told a news conference.
