BERLIN Aug 30 German joblessness rose for a
fifth month running in August, gaining a slightly
more-than-expected 9,000 in seasonally adjusted terms but
remaining close to a post-reunification low.
Data from the Labour Office showed on Thursday the number of
people out of a job rose to 2.901 million in August from an
upwardly revised 2.892 million in July.
The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 31 economists
was for joblessness to rise by 8,000.
The unemployment rate held steady at 6.8 percent, unchanged
from July.
"The significant labour market indicators as a whole are
developing increasingly weakly. Lower German economic growth is
showing here," Labour Office head Frank-Juergen Weise said in a
statement.