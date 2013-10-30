UPDATE 1-Sterling hits 7-week low after weak UK services PMI data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Adds more comment, background)
BERLIN Oct 30 German joblessness unexpectedly rose to its highest level since June 2011 on a seasonally adjusted basis in October, but the unemployment rate remained close to its lowest level since reunification, Labour Office data showed on Wednesday.
The number of people out of work increased by 2,000 to 2.973 million, the data showed, comparing with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for an unchanged reading.
The jobless rate held steady at 6.9 percent.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Adds more comment, background)
* U.S. rate hike expectations weigh on CEE stocks, currencies * OTP Bank earnings mixed, but lifts 2017 profit guidance * OTP stock eases slightly in sour global mood * Currencies ease on technicals, staying in recent ranges By Sandor Peto and Lidia Kelly BUDAPEST/WARSAW, March 3 Central European stocks and currencies eased for a second session in a row on Friday on the back of growing market expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in March. Asian and W
March 3 Euro zone private sector business activity rose at its quickest pace in nearly six years in February, accelerating across all major economies with job creation reaching its fastest in almost a decade, surveys showed on Friday.