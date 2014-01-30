BERLIN Jan 30 German unemployment fell significantly more than expected on a seasonally adjusted basis in January, Labour Office data showed on Thursday.

The number of people out of work decreased by 28,000 to 2.927 million, the data showed. The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a decrease of 5,000.

The jobless rate stood at 6.8 percent for January. The rate for December was revised down to 6.8 percent from an originally reported 6.9 percent.