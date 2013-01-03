BRIEF-Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with Bahamas
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Jan 3 German unemployment rose for the ninth month running in December in seasonally adjusted terms but gained much less than expected and remained close to a post-reunification low, data showed on Thursday.
Labour Office data showed the number of people out of a job rose by 3,000 to 2.942 million. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 23 economists had been for unemployment to rise by 10,000.. The unemployment rate held steady at 6.9 percent.
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* John P. Pecora reports a 6.67 percent passive stake in Saexploration Holdings Inc as of March 2, 2017 -SEC filing Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 8 A German court named Frankfurt-based Deka Investment on Wednesday as lead plaintiff for 1,470 damages claims against Volkswagen totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2 bln) over its diesel emissions scandal.