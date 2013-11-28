* Fourth consecutive rise in German unemployment
* Jobless rate still near post-reunification low
* Coalition deal criticised for labour reform row-back
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Nov 28 German unemployment rose to its
highest level in two-and-a-half years in November, new data
showed, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel unveiled coalition
plans that row back on decade-old reforms credited with
rejuvenating the labour market.
The number of people out of work increased for a fourth
consecutive month, climbing by 10,000 to 2.985 million on a
seasonally adjusted basis, data from the Labour Office showed.
That was far more than the rise of 1,000 that economists had
forecast in a Reuters poll.
Major German companies have said they will slash jobs, with
construction and machinery group Bauer planning to cut
its workforce by as much as 3 percent and utility RWE
also laying out plans for thousands of job cuts.
Workers at aerospace group EADS staged walkouts
across Germany on Thursday over plans to slash defence jobs at
the parent of planemaker Airbus.
The jobless rate held steady at 6.9 percent, close to its
lowest since Germany reunified more than two decades ago, and a
level that crisis-stricken peers like Greece and Spain, where
more than one in four people is out of work, can only dream of.
But Germany's leading economic institutes have warned that
plans to introduce a minimum wage of 8.50 euros per hour, as
laid out in a coalition deal agreed by Merkel and the Social
Democrats (SPD) on Wednesday, could lead to job losses.
"Today's numbers send a clear warning that the labour market
has reached its natural rate of unemployment," said Carsten
Brzeski, senior economist at ING.
"To continue the current job market miracle or start a new
one, a minimum wage should be flanked by additional measures to
create new jobs."
Data from the Statistics Office earlier on Thursday showed
the number of people in work climbing to a record high of more
than 42 million -- only the second time this threshold has been
breached since reunification in 1990.
That bodes well for domestic demand, on which Berlin is
relying to prop up growth this year as the traditionally
export-driven economy suffers from weakening demand from the
euro zone and a slowdown in emerging markets.
Moderate inflation, robust wage hikes and low interest rates
are also encouraging Germans, traditionally a nation of savers,
to splash out more cash.
Morale among consumers climbed to a 6-year high heading into
December. And data last week showed domestic demand drove growth
of 0.3 percent between July and September, helping the euro zone
stave off stagnation, while foreign trade dragged.
Other data has shown business morale surging to its highest
level in 1-1/2 years, suggesting firms may hire more staff in
the future, and the private sector is growing faster, with
service providers recruiting more staff as their order books
were fuller, though factories slashed jobs.
Still, some economists have panned the 185-page policy
blueprint unveiled on Wednesday by Merkel and the SPD. The
coalition programme would increase pensions and tighten rules on
temporary work introduced under the "Agenda 2010" reforms of SPD
Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.
The parties also agreed to a far smaller boost in public
infrastructure spending than many observers had expected.