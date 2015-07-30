BERLIN, July 30 German unemployment unexpectedly
rose in July and posted its biggest increase since May last year
in a setback for domestic demand, which is expected to drive
growth in Europe's largest economy this year.
The Federal Labour Office reported on Thursday that the
seasonally adjusted unemployment total rose by 9,000 to 2.799
million. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a fall of
5,000.
The jobless rate remained at 6.4 percent for the fourth
straight month. That is the lowest since German reunification in
1990.
