FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
German jobless total falls more than forecast in July
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
uk
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
market analysis
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
August 1, 2017 / 8:04 AM / a day ago

German jobless total falls more than forecast in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 1(Reuters) - The number of unemployed Germans fell more than expected in July, the Federal Labour Office said on Tuesday, as Europe's biggest economy powers ahead - news likely to please Chancellor Angela Merkel seeking a fourth term in a September election.

The jobless total fell by 9,000 to 2.537 million in seasonally adjusted terms, data showed, compared with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 5,000.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.7 percent, the lowest level since reunification in 1990 and in line with the Reuters poll.

"The news from the labour market is positive... Employment has risen strongly again and the demand in businesses for new employees is continuing to rise at a high level," said Detlef Scheele, head of the Labour Office.

For a table of figures, click on: (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michelle Martin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.