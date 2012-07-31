* Jobless figure rose by 7,000 - less than forecast
BERLIN, July 31 The number of Germans out of
work rose for a fourth month running in July, though it remained
close to its lowest since Germany reunified more than two
decades ago.
The rise, though less than expected, was another sign that
the euro zone crisis is beginning to hit the bloc's biggest
economy.
The number of people out of a job rose by a seasonally
adjusted 7,000 to 2.888 million in July from a downwardly
revised 2.881 million in June, the Labour Office said on
Tuesday. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 32
economists was for joblessness to rise by 10,000.
"All in all, the German labour market is clearly losing
momentum," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.
"Given the high level of employment, there is no need to
panic. However, indications are increasing that light-hearted
times are coming to an end," he added.
A spate of German companies have announced job cuts
recently, such as department store chain Karstadt saying it
would cut 2,000 jobs while German truck maker MAN SE
said on Tuesday it has ordered a hiring freeze at its truck and
bus division to rein in costs as its second-quarter profit
plunged by half to 218 million euros.
ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, also
said last week it would temporarily curb working hours at its
five steel-making facilities in Germany in response to a
slowdown in demand.
"To some extent, the labour market has been Germany's active
immunisation against the ongoing euro zone crisis. However,
signs that this immunisation is fading away are hard to miss,"
Breszki said.
But the unemployment rate held steady at 6.8 percent,
unchanged from June, showing that the German job market
continues to fare well compared with its crisis-stricken euro
zone peers such as Spain, where unemployment hit 24.6 percent in
the second quarter, its highest level since the Franco
dictatorship ended in the mid-1970s.
Germany's unemployment rate is also far lower than May's
11.1 percent rate for the euro zone as a whole.
"The underlying trend on the German labour market remains
positive overall in July but there are signs that momentum is
weakening," Labour Office head Frank-Juergen Weise said in a
statement, adding that the rise in joblessness was largely due
to seasonal factors.
German Labour Minister Ursula von der Leyen told German
television channel ZDF earlier on Tuesday that the labour market
was very healthy but warned that Germany was not an island and
the strength of its labour market depended on the euro zone.
PRIVATE CONSUMPTION
The rise in German joblessness will, along with data earlier
on Tuesday showing an unexpected fall in the country's June
retail sales, dent expectations that private consumption can
buoy the German economy through the euro zone financial crisis
and global economic slowdown.
The strength of the German labour market, achieved by
structural reforms and years of wage restraint, has played a
crucial role in fuelling domestic demand.
The German economy powered ahead in the first three months
of the year, expanding by 0.5 percent and saving the euro zone
from recession but recent data has indicated that the euro zone
crisis is even hitting home in Germany, which was long
considered the troubled bloc's last bastion of growth.
