BERLIN Jan 7 German unemployment unexpectedly
fell on a seasonally adjusted basis in December, the Labour
Office said on Tuesday, and the jobless rate stayed close to its
lowest since Germany reunified more than two decades ago.
The number of people out of work fell by 15,000 to 2.965
million, the data showed, compared to a consensus of no change
in a Reuters poll. The jobless rate held steady at 6.9 percent.
The Labour Office also said that the unemployment rate for
the whole of 2013 dropped 0.1 percentage point to 6.9 percent.