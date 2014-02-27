By Michelle Martin
BERLIN Feb 27 German unemployment dropped in
February to its lowest level in nearly 1-1/2 years, boding well
for domestic demand, which the government hopes will help drive
growth this year.
The number of people out of work in Europe's largest economy
decreased by 14,000 to 2.914 million, data from the Labour
Office showed. That meant there were fewer unemployed people in
Germany than at any time since September 2012.
The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a drop
of 10,000. It was the third consecutive monthly drop in
joblessness.
"For 2014, a tightening German labour market raises our
expectations that wages are also going to increase, which should
feed through to higher consumption," said Christian Schulz at
Berenberg Bank.
"(That) should allow Germany to rely on domestic demand for
growth in 2014 as exports may face some pressure due to the
emerging market crisis," he added.
Separate data from the Federal Statistics Office on Thursday
showed employment climbing to a record high of almost 42
million. That, along with moderate inflation, an expected rise
in wages and low interest rates, should encourage traditionally
thrifty Germans to spend rather than save.
Berlin expects private consumption, which boosted growth in
2013, to increase by 1.4 percent as workers benefit from an
increase in employment to an expected record of 42.1 million
this year and a nominal 2.7 percent jump in earnings.
Consumer morale has risen to its highest level in seven
years as shoppers in Europe's biggest economy have become more
upbeat about their future income, a GfK survey showed this week.
The jobless rate held steady at 6.8 percent, its lowest
level since German reunification more than two decades ago. It
was bang in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.
That makes Germany's labour market the envy of struggling
euro zone peers like Greece, where more than one in four people
are out of work.
Nonetheless, some businesses are cutting jobs. Barmer GEK,
Germany's largest statutory health insurance provider, said this
week it was slashing 3,500 jobs, or 20 percent of total staff,
in response to deteriorating market conditions and changes in
client behaviour.
Preliminary inflation data, due out at 1300 GMT, is expected
to show consumer prices rose by 1.3 percent on the year in
February.
Recent sentiment indicators have been upbeat but the latest
hard data has shown exports, industrial output and orders
falling in December while gross domestic product grew by just
0.4 percent in the fourth quarter.
Some economists have therefore suggested the economy may not
be faring as well as surveys suggest.