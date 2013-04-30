BERLIN, April 30 Germany's Federal Statistics Office reported the following economic indicator on Tuesday. The figures are calculated according to International Labour Organisation methodology. PAN-GERMAN NUMBERS IN MARCH 13 FEB 13 MARCH 12 WORK Number in work (seas 41.788 41.760 41.485 adj, mln) Change vs pvs month +28,000 +42,000 +40,000 Number in work (unadj, 41.546 41.444 41.244 mln)