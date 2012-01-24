STUTTGART, Germany Jan 24 German trade
union IG Metall wants a 7 percent pay hike for its members in
the southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, the union said on
Tuesday, outlining a demand they will echo in broader wage talks
this year.
Overall, the powerful union will represent some 3.3 million
people in the metalworking and electrical trades in this year's
negotiations with employers, which start in the Spring.
Automakers Daimler and Porsche as
well as many parts suppliers such as Bosch are based
in the Stuttgart region.
Across all trades, German workers had sought a 5 to 7 percent
pay raise last year, but by July had secured only an average 2
percent. In the third quarter, real wages rose an annual 0.6
percent -- the slowest annual rate in nearly two years.
In total, agreements affecting some 9 million German
employees are scheduled for renegotiation in 2012.
