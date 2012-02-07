FRANKFURT Feb 7 Germany's IG Metall trade union said it would demand an annual raise of up to 6.5 percent for manufacturing workers in upcoming wage talks.

"Economic conditions are thankfully better today than we had feared in the autumn," IG Metall's First Chairman Berthold Huber said.

The decision by IG Metall's board was expected after its regional wage commissions set their sights on increases of about that scale.

IG Metall is due to finalise its demand on Feb. 24, and negotiations begin on March 6. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Jan Schwartz; writing by Maria Sheahan)