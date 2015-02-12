FRANKFURT Feb 12 Germany may impose conditions
on its potential divestment of a one-third stake in uranium
enrichment company Urenco, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper
reported, responding to concerns about safeguarding its
technology.
Germany could insist on retaining the right to make specific
financial and strategic demands following any sale, the
newspaper said, citing a letter by Economy and Energy Minister
Sigmar Gabriel.
This, it added, could include intervening in company
decisions and laying off management board members if they pose a
risk to nuclear non-proliferation or the protection of sensitive
technology, the newspaper said, quoting the letter.
Gabriel also proposed the right to veto specific decisions
about possible contracts over enriched uranium as well as the
potential sale of assets owned by Urenco, Sueddeutsche said.
The Economy Ministry was not available for immediate
comment.
Urenco's owners are testing the market to gauge investor
interest, Uwe Beckmeyer, parliamentary state secretary in the
German economy and energy ministry, said in December.
Germany's stake in the company is held by the country's two
biggest utilities, E.ON and RWE.
The British and Dutch governments also hold a third in
Urenco each.
"It is completely normal that governments make special
demands on companies that own a very sensitive technology," a
spokeswoman for RWE said.
Urenco, the world's second-largest nuclear fuel vendor after
Russia's Tenex, could fetch up to 10 billion euros ($11.32
billion), but the complex ownership structure makes a sale or
initial public offering difficult, sources have told Reuters.
($1 = 0.8831 euros)
