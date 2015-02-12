(Releads with confirmation from economy ministry)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Feb 12 Germany said on
Thursday it would only agree to sell its one-third stake in
uranium enrichment company Urenco if it secured guarantees about
nuclear non-proliferation, safeguarding the company's technology
and its economic security.
The German government indicated in December that investor
interest in Urenco, the world's second-largest nuclear fuel
vendor after Russia's Tenex, is being gauged by the firm's
owners.
The governments of Germany, Britain and the Netherlands each
own one third of Urenco, but Germany's stake is held by the
country's two biggest utilities, E.ON and RWE
.
Germany could insist on retaining the right to make specific
financial and strategic demands following any sale, said Economy
and Energy Minister Sigmar Gabriel in a letter to a member of
the Greens party seen by Reuters.
In the letter, Gabriel said talks about the sale with the
British and Dutch governments and with RWE and E.ON were taking
longer than originally expected.
"That is also proof that all participants are aware that
this subject must be treated with great care. Thoroughness must
go before speed," he added.
Safeguards sought by Germany could include intervening in
company decisions and laying off board members if there was a
risk to nuclear non-proliferation or the protection of sensitive
technology, said the letter, first reported by the Sueddeutsche
Zeitung.
Gabriel also proposed the right to veto specific decisions
about possible contracts over enriched uranium as well as the
potential sale of assets owned by Urenco.
Urenco could fetch up to 10 billion euros ($11.32 billion),
but the complex ownership structure makes a sale or initial
public offering difficult, sources have told Reuters.
"It is especially important that the possible future
structure and legal framework of Urenco must represent a
balanced overall solution and the public interest of security of
supply is guaranteed," said an economy ministry spokeswoman.
A spokeswoman for RWE said it was "completely normal that
governments make special demands on companies that own a very
sensitive technology".
E.ON declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8831 euros)
